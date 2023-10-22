        <
          NFL Week 7 uniforms: Eagles bring out 'Kelly Green'

          The Philadelphia Eagles are wearing their popular 'Kelly Green' throwbacks this week. Philadelphia Eagles / X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 22, 2023, 01:38 PM

          After the "Creamsicle" uniforms last week, another popular look is back in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

          The Philadelphia Eagles are returning their "Kelly Green" throwback uniforms against the Miami Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football." The uniform heat doesn't stop in Philly though. The Indianapolis Colts will debut an "Indiana Nights" look with a brand new helmet color, while the New York Giants are rocking classic threads.

          Here are the Week 7 uniforms for all of the NFL teams, excluding "Thursday Night Football" between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, plus teams on a bye week, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Yellow

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Gray

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gray

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Blue/gold

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Aqua

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: TBA

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Gray

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Silver

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Gray

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Gray

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White