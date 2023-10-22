Open Extended Reactions

After the "Creamsicle" uniforms last week, another popular look is back in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles are returning their "Kelly Green" throwback uniforms against the Miami Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football." The uniform heat doesn't stop in Philly though. The Indianapolis Colts will debut an "Indiana Nights" look with a brand new helmet color, while the New York Giants are rocking classic threads.

Here are the Week 7 uniforms for all of the NFL teams, excluding "Thursday Night Football" between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, plus teams on a bye week, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: White

White on white with the orange helmets for WK 7



Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Yellow

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Indianapolis Colts

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Blue

Not a throwback. This is a whole new era. ⚫️🔵



Helmet: Gray

Jersey: White

Pants: Gray

Helmet: Blue/gold

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Miami Dolphins

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Aqua

Helmet: TBA

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Silver

New York Giants

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Gray

For the first time this season. 🧵



Helmet: Gray

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: White