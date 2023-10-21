Pat McAfee is surprised hearing the Ohio State fans chanting "fire Canada" in reference to Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. (0:58)

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from injured reserve Saturday and placed tight end Pat Freiermuth on IR, meaning he will be sidelined for at least the next four games.

Johnson sustained a hamstring injury during the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The injury occurred early in the third quarter as Johnson tried to make a cut after picking up a first down at the end of a 26-yard gain.

Johnson is Pittsburgh's leading receiver over the past four seasons, averaging 85 receptions per season since being taken in the third round of the 2019 draft. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Freiermuth missed Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens after initially suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans. But he appeared on track to return after the bye week and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

He was downgraded to limited Thursday and didn't practice Friday.

Without Freiermuth against the Ravens, rookie tight end Darnell Washington played 45 offensive snaps, a significant increase from his 25 a week earlier against the Texans.