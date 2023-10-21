Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will need to pass his pre-game test before Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, but he is on track to play, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns thought Watson would play Oct. 1 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, only to struggle in pre-game warmups and then be made inactive. Watson now has missed the past two games with a rotator cuff strain in his right throwing shoulder, but barring a setback in pre-game warmups, is back on track to play again.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson, who returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, looked himself again while taking the first-team snaps during Friday's practice.

Watson injured the shoulder on a run during the Browns' victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 24.

Watson ranks 21st in the NFL in QBR (46.7). He's completed 63.7% of his passes for 678 yards with four touchdown throws and two interceptions.

Information from ESPN's Jake Trotter was used in this report.