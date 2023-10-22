Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba snags first career TD

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Quarterback Geno Smith said earlier this month that it's only a matter of time before Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba enjoys a breakout game.

That time may be now.

Smith-Njigba, off to a slower start to his rookie season than many expected from the 20th overall pick, scored his first career touchdown on Sunday when he hauled in a 28-yard pass from Smith. It was also the longest catch of his career. The touchdown came on the Seahawks' second possession, giving them a 7-0 lead over the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith-Njigba suffered a broken bone in his left wrist in Seattle's second preseason game. He made it back by the opener but had a limited impact over the first month of the season, with only 12 catches for 42 yards over the first four games. Last week against Cincinnati, he caught four passes for a season-high 48 yards and got wide open for what would have been a 30-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter had Smith seen him.

Smith-Njigba played a season-high 53 snaps against the Bengals and is in line for an increased role against Arizona with DK Metcalf sidelined because of a hip injury.