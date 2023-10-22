        <
          Lamar Jackson scores rushing, throwing TDs early vs. Lions

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterOct 22, 2023, 05:37 PM
          BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson accomplished something he had never done before -- producing a rushing and passing touchdown in the first quarter.

          On Sunday, Jackson ran untouched for a seven-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard opening drive and give the Ravens a 7-0 lead over the Detroit Lions.

          On the Ravens' second drive, Jackson once again converted in the red zone. On third-and-three, Jackson bought himself six seconds of time by scrambling before finding Nelson Agholor for a 12-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

          All week, Baltimore heard about its struggles in the red zone, where the team went 1-of-6 last week. In the Ravens' first home game in a month, Jackson helped punch the ball in on their first trip inside the 20-yard line.

          This was Jackson's fifth rushing touchdown this season -- all in the red zone. His five rushing touchdowns inside the 20-yard line are tied with Jalen Hurts for the most by an NFL quarterback this season.

          The key play of the opening drive was Jackson's 46-yard pass to Zay Flowers. It's the second-longest pass completion of the season for Jackson, who connected on a 52-yarder with Flowers in Week 2.