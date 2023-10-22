Browns' Myles Garrett dominating vs. Colts

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS --- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is having himself a game. Toward the end of the first half Sunday, he stripped Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew in the end zone, leading to a Browns touchdown and 24-21 halftime lead.

It was Garrett's second strip-sack of the day. Garrett also blocked a field goal. The Browns have scored 17 points off Garrett's three big plays.

Cleveland's offense, meanwhile, had gone 11 straight games without a touchdown on an opening drive. That changed Sunday as Jerome Ford took a third-down handoff on Cleveland's first possession and dashed 69 yards for a touchdown.

It was the Browns' longest touchdown run since 2021, when Nick Chubb went 70 yards for the score against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts have now allowed 31 points on opponents' opening drives this season, tied with the Washington Commanders for most in the league.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Ford reached a max speed of 21.1 mph, the fastest time by any Browns ball carrier in the past four seasons.