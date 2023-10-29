Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss, listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints, won't know if he'll play until after warmups, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.
Moss is nursing elbow and heel injuries, and the team wants to see how his foot feels once he puts pressure on it pregame before ultimately deciding on his status, the source said.
Last week, in a 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Moss and Jonathan Taylor each had 28 carries. Taylor finished with 75 yards and a touchdown, while Moss settled for 57 yards.
With Taylor joining the club late after a contract dispute, Moss is the Colts' leading rusher at 523 yards in six games on 114 carries. Taylor has played in three games, and has 112 yards on the ground.
Indianapolis has won two of the past three games, and will face a Saints team that has lost four of five.
As a team, the Colts have rushed for 868 yards this season.