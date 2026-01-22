Chiefs bring back Eric Bieniemy to run offense, source says

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs agreed to a multiyear contract with Eric Bieniemy to be their new offensive coordinator, the same role he had with the team from 2018 to 2022, a league source told ESPN on Wednesday.

The deal comes two days after the Chiefs requested permission from the Bears to interview Bieniemy, who was Chicago's running backs coach this season.

Matt Nagy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator the past three seasons, was not expected to return in 2026. His contract expired after the Chiefs finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs earlier this month, and he has spent the past two weeks going through coaching interviews across the league.

Bieniemy, meanwhile, reunites with coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Earlier Wednesday, Mahomes reacted to the reunion by posting on Instagram an old photo of himself and Bieniemy with three flexed biceps emojis.

Star tight end Travis Kelce also commended the expected move.

"I think it's great," he said Wednesday during the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with Jason Kelce, his brother. "I can't wait to see him back in the building. He's one of my favorite coaches of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player.

"I just love the guy, and it's going to be awesome to see him back in the building and seeing him wear the Chiefs' logo."

Bieniemy was the lone interview request the Chiefs made Monday, the first day Reid could begin interviewing candidates in person.

In his previous five seasons as the Chiefs' coordinator, Bieniemy helped the unit finish no lower than sixth in points per game. In 2022, Bieniemy played a major role in Mahomes winning league MVP and the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

One of the biggest objectives for Bieniemy this time will be improving the development of the Chiefs' skill-position players, such as receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Often this season, the Chiefs struggled to find answers when Mahomes faced man-to-man coverage. The star QB tried to do his best when his receivers couldn't get open by scrambling to extend a play in hopes of creating a highlight. But he completed only 41% of his passes when under duress, the lowest such percentage in his career.

In addition, the production from running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt was among the NFL's worst. Pacheco didn't have a single rush of 20 or more yards; Hunt had one.

This season, Bieniemy made a significant impact on Chicago's running attack, which was second best in the league behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.