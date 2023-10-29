Cowboys score offensive, defensive TDs, then tack on a safety vs. Rams

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Just 16 minutes, 21 seconds into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys had points from their offense, defense and special teams.

One was expected: tight end Jake Ferguson. One should start being expected: cornerback DaRon Bland. The third was a little surprising: a blocked punt by defensive end Sam Williams that went through the end zone.

And to think the Cowboys' start was nearly disastrous, with two sacks of Prescott on the first drive, saved only because of a Rams' penalty. It ended with Prescott's perfectly thrown pass down the seam to Ferguson.

The Cowboys did not waste time in the red zone, which has been an uncomfortable spot for them (nine touchdowns in 23 trips), with Ferguson gaining an edge on linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and Prescott putting the ball just away from defensive back Jordan Fuller to give Ferguson the chance for the leaping grab.

In some ways, it looked like a throw Prescott made numerous times to Ferguson's predecessor, Dalton Schultz. The touchdown was just the second on a Cowboys opening drive this season. The previous was in their Week 2 win against the New York Jets.

Bland extended the Cowboys' lead to 17-3 with a 30-yard pick-six of Matthew Stafford on a throw to receiver Cooper Kupp. Bland became the first Cowboy in team history to record three interception returns for a touchdown in a single season, having done so in the season opener against the New York Giants and Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

His last two have come while filling in for injured Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs, who suffered a knee injury in practice prior to their third game. Bland is one shy of the most pick-sixes in a season, done by Eric Allen (1993), Jim Kearney (1972) and Ken Houston (1971), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Stafford has tied Dan Marino for the second most pick-sixes in NFL history, trailing only Brett Favre (30).

Three plays later, Williams knifed his way by Michael Hoecht to block Ethan Evans' punt though the end zone for a 19-3 lead.

On the ensuing punt, KaVontae Turpin had a 63-yard punt return that set up a Dak Prescott touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.