For the second straight year, Carolina Panthers star pass-rusher Brian Burns was in demand before and at the NFL trade deadline, with at least five teams inquiring about dealing for the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, sources told ESPN.

The Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers -- two teams that wound up acquiring other pass-rushers before the deadline -- both expressed interest in Burns this year, sources told ESPN.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens also reached out to the Panthers about Burns, according to sources.

But the Panthers shut down those teams just as quickly as they inquired and had no intention of trading the coveted Burns, according to sources.

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams offered two first-round draft picks to the Panthers for Burns, but Carolina opted to hold on to him.

There still are questions ahead for Burns, who is in the last year of his contract and is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. The Panthers likely will use their franchise tag on Burns next year if the sides are unable to agree to a long-term deal.

Burns, 25, has a team-leading five sacks in seven games this season, his fifth with the Panthers.