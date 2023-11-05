Open Extended Reactions

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who arrived in Seattle earlier this week in a trade from the New York Giants, is not expected to sign an extension during the season, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks acquired Williams on Monday in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder.

The No. 6 overall pick in 2015, Williams is in the final year of a three-year, $63 million deal signed in 2021. He is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

The Seahawks' trade for Williams marks the most significant deadline acquisition that Schneider and Carroll have made since they added safety Quandre Diggs from the Detroit Lions in 2019.

After the trade, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll noted that he had kept a close eye on Williams throughout his career because of their USC connection.

"We've watched him for a long time and have known him for a good while, a Trojan and all that," Carroll said. "He's a fantastic football player. He's the kind of guy that can make a difference in games. He's really a nice player."

Williams, 29, has 1.5 sacks this season and 39.5 in his career.