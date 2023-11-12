Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was ejected from the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Forbes, Washington's first-round pick in April, was ejected following the hit on Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett. As quarterback Geno Smith scrambled to his left, Lockett was forced to run to the outside as Forbes dropped into that area.

As Lockett attempted to catch the ball, Forbes hit him in the helmet. Lockett did not hang onto the ball but Forbes was penalized 15 yards. After the officials met, they ejected the cornerback.

Forbes faces a fine and possible suspension by the NFL.

He has had a rocky rookie season, getting benched for one game and being limited in two others as he struggled in coverage. But he played 47 snaps in the Week 9 win at New England and opened as Washington's third corner vs. the Seahawks.