Peyton and Eli Manning are back again for a Week 10 edition of the "ManningCast" during "Monday Night Football."

The Buffalo Bills make their second appearance this season on the alternative broadcast -- they opened the season against the New York Jets in Week 1. The Denver Broncos' most recent and lone "ManningCast" appearance came in Week 1 of 2022 when they lost to the Seattle Seahawks. The Bills have yet to win when featured on the "ManningCast."

Just like last week, Peyton and Eli will be joined by three first-time guests -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former World Cup and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and "Good Morning Football" co-host Kyle Brandt.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 10:

Peyton enjoys Broncos fumble recovery