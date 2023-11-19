Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS - Davante Adams may not have Tyreek Hill's speed -- who does? -- but the Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver also has big-play ability.

Four snaps after Hill's electric 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the Miami Dolphins, Adams got behind Miami's secondary to haul in a 46-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell to give the Raiders a 10-7 lead with one second to play in the first quarter.

It was Adams' first touchdown catch since Week 3, his fourth score of the season and his second-longest TD drought since he had eight straight scoreless games in 2015.

On the play, the Raiders were facing first-and-10. O'Connell was under center and faked a handoff to Josh Jacobs before dropping back and looking downfield. That's where Adams was jostling with Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott and got by Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard, hauling the ball in at the 5-yard line and crossing the goal line.

It was the Raiders' longest scrimmage TD of the season, as the Raiders had been one of four teams without a scrimmage score of at least 40 yards, along with the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.

And with 91 career touchdown catches, Adams broke a tie with Hall of Famer Don Hutson for fifth-most receiving TDs in his first 10 seasons, trailing only Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (131), Randy Moss (124), Marvin Harrison (110) and Terrell Owens (101).

Fantasy-wise, Adams already had more PPR fantasy points through the first quarter (16.6) than any other game since he had 42.2 points in Week 3.