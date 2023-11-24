Aaron Rodgers says the season is not over and plans to keep his accelerated plan for recovery, despite the Jets' 4-6 record. (1:47)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, struggling this season after signing a lucrative free agent contract in March, is inactive for Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Lazard's status for Friday's game was first reported by SNY.

Lazard started the first 10 games but has only 20 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown. He also has three dropped passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"He knows he can play a lot better," coach Robert Saleh said Monday.

Lazard left the Green Bay Packers for a four-year, $44 million contract, which included $22 million in guarantees -- the largest guarantee for any free agent wide receiver in the 2023 offseason. He signed with the Jets in large part because he expected to be reunited with former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers tore an Achilles on the fourth play of the season, throwing the entire offense into a tailspin.

The Jets (4-6), who began the day with only nine offensive touchdowns, shook up the lineup this week. It started with the benching of quarterback Zach Wilson, who was replaced by career journeyman Tim Boyle.

Lazard was signed to be the No. 2 receiver, alongside Garrett Wilson. Aside from Wilson, the entire receiving corps has struggled.

In other news, left tackle Mekhi Becton (sprained ankle) is inactive as well. He was listed as questionable after his injury Sunday. Rookie Carter Warren or Duane Brown, activated from injured reserve, will start at left tackle.