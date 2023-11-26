        <
        >

          NFL Week 12: Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase dress to impress

          Ja'Marr Chase showed out ahead of the Bengals' AFC North clash against the Steelers. Getty Images
          • ESPN staffNov 26, 2023, 05:30 PM

          The last NFL Sunday of November saw no shortage of stylish fall fits. Whether it be luxe athleisure or cozy sweaters, the league's finest brought the pregame heat.

          Ja'Marr Chase appeared calm, cool and collected as he prepared to take the field alongside Jake Browning, who will take the reins at QB in place of the injured Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals' "other" JB -- who will make his first NFL start against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- rocked a mountain chic look.

          Meanwhile, statement jackets were the name of the game for Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

          Here are some of the memorable NFL arrival looks from Week 12:

          Sunday's best