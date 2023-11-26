Open Extended Reactions

The last NFL Sunday of November saw no shortage of stylish fall fits. Whether it be luxe athleisure or cozy sweaters, the league's finest brought the pregame heat.

Ja'Marr Chase appeared calm, cool and collected as he prepared to take the field alongside Jake Browning, who will take the reins at QB in place of the injured Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals' "other" JB -- who will make his first NFL start against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- rocked a mountain chic look.

Meanwhile, statement jackets were the name of the game for Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

Here are some of the memorable NFL arrival looks from Week 12:

Sunday's best

BIG RED BOOTS pic.twitter.com/HvFv6MsiVl — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 26, 2023

JB6 reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/Im39R2hhNC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 26, 2023

Texans on the scene 😤 pic.twitter.com/7kkZwdFB4m — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2023