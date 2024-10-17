Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ten minutes before the Carolina Panthers were scheduled to pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, then-coach Matt Rhule got a text from his wife.

"Please take Chuba Hubbard,'' she wrote.

Julie Rhule remembered how the Oklahoma State running back rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns against Baylor in 2019, when her husband coached the Bears, who went 11-3. She thought Hubbard would be a nice complement to Pro Bowl back Christian McCaffrey, who had been limited to three games the previous season due to injuries.

The text didn't influence then-general manager Scott Fitterer, whose staff had already targeted the Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, star as a midround selection, but it made for a good draft day tale.

Hubbard's story has gotten even better this season despite Carolina's 1-5 record heading into Sunday's game (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS) against the Washington Commanders. He ranks third in the NFL in with 485 rushing yards, trailing only Derrick Henry (704) of the Baltimore Ravens and Jordan Mason (601) of the San Francisco 49ers.

His 101.8 yards per game since Andy Dalton replaced Bryce Young at quarterback in Week 3 are second only to Henry's 143.5.

He's living up to the expectations many never saw early in his career because he played behind McCaffrey, widely considered the league's best all-around back.

"I just want to be great,'' Hubbard said. "I don't know if I'll ever get to where I want to be in terms of that, but I'm going to keep chasing until it until I get there.''

Hubbard can't say what great looks like, but the 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract and is setting himself up for a great pay day in free agency or from the Panthers.

He's also making himself attractive as a trade option, though a source familiar with the situation said the Panthers will not trade Hubbard.

Meanwhile, Carolina designated 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks to return from injured reserve, as he recovers from tearing his right ACL in November.

While Brooks (6-foot-1, 216 pounds) is at least two to three weeks from being game-ready, the Panthers made it clear after the draft he was their future at running back because of his versatility.

Running backs Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks chatting during Wednesday's Panthers practice. David Newton

Here's the twist. Now that first-year coach Dave Canales has gotten to know Hubbard and seen him perform, he realizes the back is a perfect fit for his offense and culture.

"Just the way he comes to work every day with the focus and mentality to get better,'' Canales said. "He truly has that mentality that I love, that I wish we can all grow to as a group.''

Curtis Martin saw those qualities when coaching Hubbard at Bev Facey Community High School in Sherwood Park. He believes Hubbard already is great, particularly among young Canadians who have become big NFL fans because of Hubbard in a country where hockey rules.

"No. 30 is a fought-after jersey,'' said Martin, referring to Hubbard's number. "It doesn't matter if it's the club he played for or any other club here and the surrounding area. Previously, that wasn't a thing.''

Hubbard already ranks third all time in rushing yards (2,465) among Canadian-born players who made it to the NFL. Only Rueben Mayes (3,484) and Bronko Nagurski (2,778) have more.

Hubbard takes pride in that ranking, and getting to first seems inevitable, but that's not what drives him.

"I want to be able to take care of my family,'' he said. "The sport can help me do that. And then I just love to win. I love to compete.''

Said Martin: "Competitiveness is what really fueled him.''

Hubbard isn't flashy. He doesn't have a signature move. He's not known for his speed (4.51 40 at the combine), although he was a track star in high school and college, something he occasionally reminds teammates of after an explosive run.

He's had a few of those this season. His 10 rushes of 10-plus yards rank behind only Henry (12) and Mason (11). He is one of seven players since Week 3 to reach 20-plus miles per hour on multiple rushes, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He has two, with a top speed of 20.68 mph on a 38-yard touchdown run two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears.

Hubbard is also clutch. His 22 rushing first downs are tied with Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams for the second most in the league behind Henry (28).

So Hubbard doesn't feel threatened by Brooks' return. He wants Brooks to learn from him the way he did from McCaffrey until the Panthers traded him to the 49ers in October 2022.

"We have formed a great friendship,'' Hubbard said. "We're going to push each other. I'm looking forward to him getting back, because he'll be great.''

An area McCaffrey had particular impact on Hubbard was in taking care of his body. The eighth overall pick of the 2017 draft often rode an electric skateboard to save his legs. Hubbard rides a scooter that usually stays parked in front of his locker.

"One step equals like two miles for me,'' Hubbard calculated.

As Brooks recovers from his torn ACL, he has paid attention to everything Hubbard says and does.

"He's been a good vet for me,'' he said. "We both want to see each other do well.''

While their styles differ -- Brooks is known more for change of direction and acceleration -- the backs complement each other similarly to how Hubbard did with McCaffrey.

Those who were a part of the pre-draft scouting process on Hubbard aren't surprised at his success. They were as anxious as Julie Rhule for the Panthers to draft him.

But from their recollection, the final decision came more from a push from scouts Mike Martin and Jeff Morrow, who were "kind of shocked he was still there,'' according to a source who was in the draft room.

Hubbard laughs when reminded of Julie Rhule's involvement. He hopes he's lived up her expectations.

"I have visions of what I see for myself in this league,'' he said. "It's just hard when you get somewhere, and then you just want more, and then more and more.''