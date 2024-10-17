Check out some of Jamal Adams' career highlights and stats after his release by the Tians. (0:48)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans honored three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams' request to be released, parting ways with him Thursday.

Adams signed a one-year deal with the Titans in July after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. Joining the Titans gave Adams an opportunity to be reunited with defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who served as Adams' defensive backs coach when he was the No. 6 pick by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL draft.

"At this point, wish Jamal all the best going forward, it just didn't work out here," Wilson told reporters Thursday. "He'll have great success wherever he goes."

While with the Titans, Adams played a total of 20 snaps in three games, including two in his Titans debut against the Jets in Week 2. Adams played a season-high 17 snaps the following week against the Green Bay Packers. But his frustration level peaked after playing just one snap against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Adams told ESPN on Thursday that he wasn't frustrated about not being a starter, he just wanted an opportunity to contribute. So, he requested to be released.

The primary issue from the Titans' point of view was a lack of practice, according to a team source. Adams missed extensive time during training camp as he fought through a hip injury. The Titans placed Adams on the non-football injury list this past Saturday.

The veteran defensive back said he's healthy and ready to help out the next team he joins.