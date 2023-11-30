Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals waived tight end Zach Ertz on Thursday, the team announced.

Ertz requested his release, according to former Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt, now retired, who broke the news of the request and the release earlier Thursday. Sources confirmed to ESPN that Arizona and Ertz were mutually parting ways to give him a chance to finish the season elsewhere.

According to Watt's post on X, Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, "plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring."

Ertz will have to pass through waivers before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Ertz, who was traded to Arizona from Philadelphia in October 2021, has been on injured reserve since Oct. 24 with a quad strain. He was eligible to return after four weeks but did not have his window to return to practice opened.

He returned from an ACL and MCL injury suffered in Week 10 last season to play in the 2023 season opener. Ertz has played in seven games this season and has 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.