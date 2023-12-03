Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a head injury.

Cooper suffered the injury in the second quarter while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco. He was taken to the locker room shortly afterward.

Cooper's injury is the latest blow to a Browns offense that has been decimated by injuries.

Cleveland has lost quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), running back Nick Chubb (knee) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) to season-ending injuries. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) is on injured reserve.

The Browns are starting their fourth quarterback this season in Flacco. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who had started Cleveland's previous two games, is still in the concussion protocol.

Cooper had 3 catches for 34 yards before the injury. Coming into the game, he led the Browns with 47 receptions for 765 yards.