Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is in concussion protocol, leaving his status for next Monday night's game at the Miami Dolphins in question, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Henry left the Titans' 31-28 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in the fourth quarter to be checked for a concussion and didn't return.

Before leaving Sunday's game, Henry rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyjae Spears would take over as the Titans' lead running back if Henry isn't cleared to play. On Sunday, Spears rushed for a career-best 75 yards on 16 carries.

Henry, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, is second in the NFL with 841 rushing yards. He also has eight rushing touchdowns.

Sunday's loss dropped the Titans to 4-8. Tennessee is in last place in the AFC South.