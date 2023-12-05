Open Extended Reactions

Tests showed that Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss "a few weeks," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stevenson sustained a right ankle sprain in the first quarter of Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

The Patriots initially announced that Stevenson's return was questionable before declaring him out at the start of the second half. Stevenson needed help coming off the field and heading to the locker room.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson injured his right ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Stevenson was the Patriots' featured offensive player in the first quarter, totaling 40 rushing yards on nine carries. But it was on his final carry when blitzing Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu came in unblocked and tackled Stevenson from behind, with his weight coming down on the back of Stevenson's right leg.

The tackling technique, often referred to as a hip-drop tackle, has been a hot-button topic around the NFL due to player safety concerns. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is among those sidelined by injury as a result of it.

Stevenson, the Patriots' leading rusher, fumbled the ball as a result of the contact, and Tuipulotu recovered it.

Veteran Ezekiel Elliott stepped into Stevenson's role.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.