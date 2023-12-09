Kirk Herbstreit explains to Pat McAfee why he was so impressed by the Patriots' win over the Steelers. (1:15)

Herbstreit tells McAfee he was 'blown away' by the Patriots' energy vs. Steelers (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt is in the concussion protocol.

Watt reported the symptoms Friday morning following the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots and was subsequently placed in the protocol, per Steelers team spokesman Burt Lauten. To return to play, Watt must be cleared by an independent neurologist. The Steelers' next game is Saturday at the Indianapolis Colts.

Watt was injured on the first play of the Thursday night game when running back Ezekiel Elliott's knee hit Watt in the face at the end of a run.

Watt came off the field for several snaps, but later took the field later in the first quarter with a tinted visor. He finished the game playing 90% of defensive snaps.

The Steelers' other starting pass rusher Alex Highsmith is also dealing with an injury. He exited the loss to the Patriots in the second quarter with a neck injury.