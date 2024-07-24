NFL top 25 reaction: Biggest surprises, snubs and players to watch

Open Extended Reactions

It's hardly a surprise that Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl rings have landed him the No. 1 spot on the top 25 NFL players of the 21st century.

Six quarterbacks landed in the top 25, with four in the top 10. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 2) and Peyton Manning (No. 4) made the top five with three and two Super Bowls, respectively.

Wide receivers, however, did not fare as well. Only Randy Moss (No. 5) and Calvin Johnson (No. 6) cracked the top 25.

Who were the biggest surprises -- and snubs -- on this list? Which young players are poised to make the next one? ESPN's NFL experts break down the top 25 NFL players since 2000.

1. Who is the biggest surprise on this list?

Jeremy Fowler: Marshall Faulk. Incredible player, but some of his best seasons came before the 21st century, culminating with a 2000 MVP. He recorded just two 1,000-yard seasons in the 2000s, and though he was a peak performer in 2000-01, with a combined 47 touchdowns during that span, his play dipped dramatically after that point. A running back with more 2000s production, such as Edgerrin James, would have fit better.

Lindsey Thiry: Offensive tackle Joe Thomas is unquestionably accomplished, but it's challenging to quantify the impact of an offensive lineman compared to a skill position player. It's surprising Thomas made the cut without quantifiable contributions to his team, which throughout his tenure underwent multiple quarterback changes and never made a playoff appearance. Thomas should make the cut for the top 50, but it's challenging to say he impacted a game more than players who grabbed the ball. Apologies in advance to every offensive lineman who is fuming reading this.

Kalyn Kahler: I'm surprised that Joe Thomas is the only offensive lineman to make this list. You could make an argument that Hall of Famers Jonathan Ogden, Orlando Pace and Walter Jones belong here, too. Offensive line play never gets the appreciation it deserves.

2. Who got snubbed?

Fowler: Ben Roethlisberger. Three quarterbacks in NFL history have at least two Super Bowls and 60,000 passing yards: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Roethlisberger. The first two rank Nos. 1 and 3 on this list. Roethlisberger is an outsider. He has always been the third wheel in this conversation but deserves a spot on the list -- as should running mate Antonio Brown, one could argue. He had a historic run from 2013 to 2018.

Graziano: Terrell Owens. He had the second-most touchdowns of the 2000s, made All-Pro five times in that decade and was one of only four players who scored at least 100 touchdowns over that time.

Thiry: Several players could fill this answer, including former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who was also snubbed from this year's Hall of Fame class despite ranking fourth since 2000 with 116 receiving touchdowns behind only Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Owens. So, for the sake of this list, let's go with T.O. Since 2000, the Hall of Fame wide receiver ranks second behind Moss with 123 receiving touchdowns, not to mention Owens ranks third in that category and receiving yards. -- Thiry

Kahler: Brian Urlacher. Chicago's Hall of Fame linebacker was the most important player on the Bears for much of his 12-year career. Chicago didn't win that 2006 Super Bowl, but it was there because of its Urlacher-led defense, which compensated for quarterback Rex Grossman's 20 interceptions that season. Urlacher finished in the top five in DPOY voting four times, winning once.

Quarterback Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls during his career, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the active player closest to Brady's total with three. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

3. What's one thing you'd change about the top 25?

Kahler: I think Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers should be ranked higher. I know quarterbacks always win MVP and get enough accolades as it is, but I think they should be ranked No. 3 and No. 4 on this list, respectively, behind Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Thiry: Peyton Manning should be moved up to No. 3 and Aaron Donald down to No. 4. Donald is without question the greatest defensive player since the turn of the century and arguably the greatest defensive player of all time. As a reporter who covered him daily for six seasons, his ability to affect every down of practices and games was evident. Manning should be a spot ahead of Donald on this list, however, because he won two Super Bowl rings compared to Donald's one, and touched the ball every play.

Fowler: More receivers. It's such an integral position, rapidly increasing in value. It's up there with pass rusher in monetary value, arguably the second-most-important position in the game. Yet only two receivers made the list. Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Torry Holt, Larry Fitzgerald, Brown and Julio Jones are among players with compelling cases. They set the stage for the big money wideouts make today.

Graziano: I could make a case for J.J. Watt being in the top five, ahead of the receivers. I think Aaron Donald surpassed him, but Watt was the dominant defensive player of his era until Donald came along. He should have won at least one MVP.

4. Fact or fiction: Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT?

Thiry: Fact. Can it even be argued? Brady's seven Super Bowl rings are the most in NFL history. He proved his greatness by winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, then bet on himself again as he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to their first Super Bowl title in 18 years.

Kahler: Until somebody else wins seven Super Bowl rings, it's fact.

Graziano: Fact. Mahomes still isn't even halfway to Brady's total of Super Bowl titles. I'm like a lot of other people in believing Mahomes can get there, but sustained excellence over time means something, and Brady is the definition of it.

5. Which player outside the top 25 has the best chance to make it next time?

Fowler: Chris Jones. The Chiefs defensive tackle is in a class by himself among interior defensive lineman, the standard-bearer now that Donald has retired. If Mahomes and Kelce are on the list, Jones should be, too. He's a catalyst for the Chiefs' three Super Bowl rings and, at age 30, has more good years left. As do Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and others who dominate their positions.

Kahler: There are so many exciting young quarterbacks to choose from, but I'll go with Joe Burrow here because if he can stay healthy, I expect him to add multiple Super Bowls to his résumé before he's done.

Thiry: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He's electric. In four seasons, Jefferson has catapulted to the top of receiver rankings with an average of 98.3 receiving yards per game. In order to make the next list, the key for Jefferson -- who over the offseason signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history -- is to remain healthy. Last season he missed time on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. The key to greatness, among other intangibles, is availability.

Graziano: Assuming he doesn't get too bogged down catching passes from a rookie quarterback, you have to like the track Jefferson is on. And J.J. Watt's younger brother, T.J., has a chance to rank ahead of him on this list if we do it again in a few years.