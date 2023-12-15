Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without two significant defensive players when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as coach Sean McDermott ruled out safety Micah Hyde (stinger) and defensive end AJ Epenesa (rib).

Epenesa suffered the rib injury in the Bills' win over the Chiefs last week, leaving the game after tipping a pass and then catching it for an interception on Kansas City's first drive of the game. Hyde missed almost all of last season following neck surgery, and issues with his neck have been reoccurring this season.

"I don't have any more information based on that," McDermott said when asked whether injured reserve is a possibility for either player. "I think we're just continuing to take it one day at a time, and then when I get information from [head athletic trainer Nate Breske] on both of those guys, that's -- I just know it's a flexible situation right now."

Asked whether one of the players was more likely to go on injured reserve, McDermott said it would be Hyde. Both players are in the final year of their current contracts with the Bills.

Hyde, 32, also missed the team's Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos with the neck/stinger injury. The safety has two interceptions, five passes defensed and 49 tackles this season. Taylor Rapp is expected to start in Hyde's place.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Epenesa, 25, is having the best season of his career. He has tied his career high in sacks with 6.5 and leads the team with eight passes defensed.