After recently being cleared to practice, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to be medically cleared to play this week upcoming, league sources told ESPN.

But being medically cleared doesn't necessarily mean that Rodgers automatically will take the field on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders.

Rodgers and the Jets organization still need to get together to discuss if returning next Sunday is the next step they want to take. Much could depend on the outcome of the Jets' Week 15 game Sunday in Miami against the Miami Dolphins and if New York still has any chance -- even infinitesimal -- of making the postseason.

Rodgers has acknowledged that he won't be 100 percent until after the season but has said he'd be willing to play if the Jets are in the playoff race. The four-time MVP has also said it wouldn't "make a ton of sense" to return if the Jets (5-8) are mathematically eliminated.

But the fact that Rodgers, 40, is even in position to be medically cleared from a torn Achilles than he suffered four plays into the Jets' season opener just over three months ago is something of a medical miracle.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Rodgers looked "normal" earlier that day in practice and remarked that his speedy recovery was "unbelievable."

If he were to play after being medically cleared -- and there are significant questions that both sides still will have to address and answer -- Rodgers would return to play faster than almost any athlete in memory. Running back Cam Akers returned from a torn Achilles in just over four months during the 2021 season as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers was said to have two impressive days of practice in the last week, leaving his coaches and teammates thoroughly pleased with what they saw. But Rodgers also didn't have to elude any oncoming pass rushers, escape from the pocket, or do some of the things that he would be forced to do in a real game.

The Jets have until Wednesday to activate Rodgers to their roster; if they don't make that roster move by Wednesday, Rodgers cannot be activated this season. It's also possible that they would activate him by Wednesday but not play him against the Commanders.