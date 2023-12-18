Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was placed into the concussion protocol after Sunday night's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Stadium.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence was hurt on one of his three scrambles on the Jaguars' final possession but was unsure which one. This puts his status for Sunday's critical game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. The Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans are tied atop the AFC South at 8-6.

Lawrence has started every game since he was drafted first overall in 2021, a streak of 48 consecutive starts. C.J. Beathard would start if Lawrence is unable to play against the Bucs. The Jaguars cut third quarterback Nathan Rourke on Saturday and likely would attempt to re-sign him early this week.

Lawrence completed 25 of 43 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens but also lost two fumbles that the Ravens turned into 10 points. He also allowed time to run out at the end of the first half with the Jaguars inside the Baltimore 5-yard line.

The Jaguars got down to the 5-yard line on Lawrence's 36-yard completion to receiver Zay Jones, and Pederson said the offense was supposed to run a play instead of spiking the ball to stop the clock. The Jaguars snapped the ball with 11 seconds remaining and Lawrence threw a quick pass to receiver Parker Washington near the numbers, but Ravens safety Marcus Williams tackled Washington in bounds and the clock ran out before the Jaguars could get lined up to snap the ball.

"We're going to stay aggressive," Pederson said. "We've scored before in those situations. It was just a mistake by Trevor, obviously knowing the situation and knowing how much time is left right there. It's a great learning experience for us from the standpoint of don't throw it inbounds to be tackled in that situation.

"We'll learn from that one, but just another great opportunity for us to try to get in the end zone."

When asked if Lawrence should be beyond making that kind of mistake in his third season, Pederson responded, "You can put it on us, too. Put it on us as coaches. Coach that situation a little bit better."

Had the Jaguars been able to kick a field goal, they would have trailed the Ravens 10-3 at the break. Instead, they became the first team in the past two seasons to get shut out in a first half despite four drives inside the opponents' 40-yard line.

That play was the capper of an ugly first half for the Jaguars. Kicker Brandon McManus had a 50-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright and pulled a 55-yard attempt wide left. Lawrence's first fumble came when he inexplicably dropped the ball on a scramble at the Baltimore 20. The Ravens turned that into their only touchdown of the half.

Lawrence lost his second fumble in the third quarter when he was sacked by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at the Jaguars' 19. Four plays later Justin Tucker kicked a 34-yard field goal to put the Ravens ahead 23-7.