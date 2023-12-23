Pat McAfee explains why he is so impressed with what he saw in the Rams' win over the Saints. (1:14)

The NFL season in December always features a number of hallmarks: Snow football, playoff-deciding games, and of course, Pro Bowl voting.

Players leave it all out on the field for a chance to earn a trip to Orlando, where fans have the possibility to see their favorite stars before the season concludes. The voting campaigns, however, aren't always ordinary and can get intense.

Here are some of the best appeals for NFL Pro Bowl voting from around the league:

The always social media-savy Chargers went all out on their plea to win votes for second-year kicker Cameron Dicker. Channeling the type of legal advertisement you might see on late-night television, Los Angeles' video has everything from special effects to Mike Breen. The over-the-top approach seemed to work well -- with the video having amassed over five million views as of Friday night.

don't be a d*ck, repost to #probowlvote for cameron dicker pic.twitter.com/042uaDfNcT — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 20, 2023

Detroit also went with a video in their attempt to drum up support for star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, albeit a bit more lowkey than the Chargers' effort. The Lions went with a season-long highlight package to make their case for the 2022 Rookie of the Year.

Kmet is on pace for perhaps the best year of his young career, having already set a career high for catches in a season with three games left to play. The Bears are hoping he's rewarded with a spot in Orlando, and have launched their own campaign to garner votes: a giveaway. Putting a signed Kmet helmet up for grabs on the team's X account, fans just need to repost (and in turn, vote) to have a chance of winning the collectors item. Chicago isn't the only team that had such an idea, though.

Who wants a @ColeKmet signed helmet? 👀



Repost for the chance to win! #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/enQaeRPIec — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 20, 2023

After an injury-slowed 2022 campaign, Stafford has once again been at his best this season. With the Rams pushing for a playoff spot, their social media team is looking to provide their veteran signal-caller a trip to the Pro Bowl. Los Angeles also went the giveaway route, allowing fans a chance to repost (and vote), in exchange for a chance to win a signed Stafford jersey.