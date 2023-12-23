Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Elandon Roberts for the final two-and-a-half quarters of Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roberts sustained a pectoral injury in the second quarter and was quickly downgraded from doubtful to out.

Roberts was the last remaining member of the Steelers' prized free agent class of inside linebackers after Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander suffered season-ending injuries earlier this year.

With Roberts out, Myles Jack, who was elevated from the practice squad prior to the game, is wearing the green dot for communication.