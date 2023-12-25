Raiders defense scores two touchdowns in seven seconds

Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense scored a pair of touchdowns in a seven-second span late in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

First, a botched exchange on a trick play by the Chiefs -- running back Isiah Pacheco took the direct snap and the ball popped out as he faked the handoff to quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- led to an 8-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

Then, on the Chiefs' next offensive snap, cornerback Jack Jones' pick-six of Mahomes was a 33-yard score.

Jones, who had a 16-yard pick-six in last week's 63-21 defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers, was prescient when asked about the Chiefs' weapons earlier this week.

"It's Patrick Mahomes we've got to stop," Jones said. "The Magician. You stop The Magician, then the act is over."

This after the Raiders held the Chiefs to minus 18 yards of total offense in the first quarter.