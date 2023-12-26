Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have placed starting safety Julian Blackmon on injured reserve after he suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Blackmon will miss the rest of the season, a disappointing end for a player who has had a strong 2023 campaign.

With four interceptions and 88 tackles, Blackmon has been one of the team's most consistent defenders this season. His injury -- a specific diagnosis was not announced -- comes as he is preparing to enter free agency in the spring.

Blackmon has started 46 games in 50 appearances for the Colts since his rookie season in 2020, when he was drafted in the third round from Utah.

The loss of Blackmon puts second-year player Nick Cross into the starting lineup permanently. Cross had been playing in situational roles in recent weeks, with the Colts looking for opportunities to get him into the lineup.

With Rodney Thomas II playing the other safety spot, the Colts will now have two second-year players starting on the back end of their defense.

Indianapolis used the open roster spot to sign safety Henry Black from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. Black has spent most of the past two seasons on the Colts' practice squad.