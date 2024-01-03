        <
          NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

          Why Stephen A. sees Ravens as Super Bowl favorites over 49ers

          Stephen A. Smith says Lamar Jackson is the league MVP and that he and the Ravens have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl than the 49ers. (1:02)

          • ESPN staffJan 3, 2024, 11:00 AM

          There is just one week remaining in the NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is taking shape.

          Nine teams have clinched postseason berths, including five in the NFC: the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs are the teams that have clinched. That means five more spots are on the line in Week 18, as the playoffs begin Jan. 13.

          There are four AFC teams at 9-7, including a three-way tie atop the South. In the NFC, there are teams in the current playoff field at 8-8 -- but there are two more teams on the outside looking in at 7-9.

          Here is the current playoff picture for Week 18, along with the clinching scenarios for the weekend:

          NFL playoff matchups as things stand

          AFC

          NFC

          Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

          Houston Texans (9-7)

          The matchup: at Indianapolis on Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

          What's at stake: Houston clinches the AFC South title with a win OR a Jacksonville loss or tie.

          How the Texans can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Houston win OR

          • Houston tie + Jacksonville loss + Pittsburgh loss or tie

          Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

          The matchup: vs. Houston on Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

          What's at stake: Indianapolis clinches the AFC South title with a win plus a Jacksonville loss or tie OR a tie plus a Jacksonville loss.

          How the Colts can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Indianapolis win OR

          • Indianapolis tie + Pittsburgh loss or tie

          Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

          The matchup: at Baltimore on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

          How the Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Pittsburgh win + Buffalo loss OR

          • Pittsburgh win + Jacksonville loss or tie OR

          • Pittsburgh win + Houston-Indianapolis tie OR

          • Pittsburgh tie + Jacksonville loss + Houston-Indianapolis doesn't end in tie OR

          • Jacksonville loss + Denver win + Houston-Indianapolis doesn't end in tie

          Miami Dolphins (11-5)

          The matchup: vs. Buffalo on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

          What's at stake: Miami will clinch the AFC East title with a win or tie.

          Buffalo Bills (10-6)

          The matchup: at Miami on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

          What's at stake: Buffalo will clinch the AFC East title with a win.

          How the Bills can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Buffalo tie OR

          • Pittsburgh loss or tie OR

          • Jacksonville loss or tie OR

          • Houston-Indianapolis tie

          Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

          The matchup: at Tennessee on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          What's at stake: Jacksonville will clinch the AFC South title with a win OR a tie plus an Indianapolis-Houston tie.

          How the Jags can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Jacksonville tie + Pittsburgh loss or tie OR

          • Pittsburgh loss + Denver loss or tie + Indianapolis-Houston does not end in a tie

          Stephen A. claims Cowboys' winning record is due to 'good luck'

          Stephen A. Smith believes the reason the Cowboys are leading the NFC East over the Eagles is due to "good luck."

          Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

          Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

          The matchup: at Washington on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          What's at stake: Dallas will clinch the NFC East title with a win OR a tie plus a Philadelphia tie OR a Philadelphia loss.

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

          The matchup: at Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          What's at stake: Tampa Bay will clinch the NFC South title with a win OR a tie plus a New Orleans loss or tie.

          How the Bucs can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Tampa Bay tie + Seattle loss + Green Bay loss or tie

          Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

          The matchup: at New Orleans on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          What's at stake: Atlanta will clinch the NFC South title with a win plus a Tampa Bay loss.

          New Orleans Saints (8-8)

          The matchup: vs. Atlanta on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          What's at stake: New Orleans will clinch the NFC South title with a win plus a Tampa Bay loss or tie OR a tie plus a Tampa Bay loss.

          How the Saints can clinch a playoff berth:

          • New Orleans win + Seattle loss or tie + Green Bay loss or tie OR

          • New Orleans tie + Seattle loss + Green Bay loss

          Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

          The matchup: at Giants on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          What's at stake: Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East title with a win plus a Dallas loss or tie OR a tie plus a Dallas loss.

          Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

          The matchup: at Arizona on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Seattle win + Green Bay loss or tie OR

          • Seattle tie + Green Bay loss + Tampa Bay loss or tie OR

          • Seattle tie + Green Bay loss + New Orleans loss or tie

          Green Bay Packers (8-8)

          The matchup: vs. Chicago on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Green Bay win OR

          • Green Bay tie + Seattle loss or tie + New Orleans loss or tie OR

          • Green Bay tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR

          • Green Bay tie + Seattle tie + Tampa Bay loss or tie OR

          • Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR

          • Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss + New Orleans loss

          Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

          The matchup: at Detroit on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Vikings can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Minnesota win + Green Bay loss + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR

          • Minnesota win + Green Bay loss + Seattle loss + New Orleans loss