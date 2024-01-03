There is just one week remaining in the NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is taking shape.
Nine teams have clinched postseason berths, including five in the NFC: the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs are the teams that have clinched. That means five more spots are on the line in Week 18, as the playoffs begin Jan. 13.
There are four AFC teams at 9-7, including a three-way tie atop the South. In the NFC, there are teams in the current playoff field at 8-8 -- but there are two more teams on the outside looking in at 7-9.
Here is the current playoff picture for Week 18, along with the clinching scenarios for the weekend:
NFL playoff matchups as things stand
AFC
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Miami Dolphins
(6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Kansas City Chiefs
(5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
Wild-card round bye: (1) Baltimore Ravens
NFC
(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions
(5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) San Francisco 49ers
Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC
Houston Texans (9-7)
The matchup: at Indianapolis on Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
What's at stake: Houston clinches the AFC South title with a win OR a Jacksonville loss or tie.
How the Texans can clinch a playoff berth:
Houston win OR
Houston tie + Jacksonville loss + Pittsburgh loss or tie
Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
The matchup: vs. Houston on Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
What's at stake: Indianapolis clinches the AFC South title with a win plus a Jacksonville loss or tie OR a tie plus a Jacksonville loss.
How the Colts can clinch a playoff berth:
Indianapolis win OR
Indianapolis tie + Pittsburgh loss or tie
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
The matchup: at Baltimore on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
How the Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:
Pittsburgh win + Buffalo loss OR
Pittsburgh win + Jacksonville loss or tie OR
Pittsburgh win + Houston-Indianapolis tie OR
Pittsburgh tie + Jacksonville loss + Houston-Indianapolis doesn't end in tie OR
Jacksonville loss + Denver win + Houston-Indianapolis doesn't end in tie
Miami Dolphins (11-5)
The matchup: vs. Buffalo on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
What's at stake: Miami will clinch the AFC East title with a win or tie.
Buffalo Bills (10-6)
The matchup: at Miami on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
What's at stake: Buffalo will clinch the AFC East title with a win.
How the Bills can clinch a playoff berth:
Buffalo tie OR
Pittsburgh loss or tie OR
Jacksonville loss or tie OR
Houston-Indianapolis tie
Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)
The matchup: at Tennessee on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
What's at stake: Jacksonville will clinch the AFC South title with a win OR a tie plus an Indianapolis-Houston tie.
How the Jags can clinch a playoff berth:
Jacksonville tie + Pittsburgh loss or tie OR
Pittsburgh loss + Denver loss or tie + Indianapolis-Houston does not end in a tie
Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC
Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
The matchup: at Washington on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
What's at stake: Dallas will clinch the NFC East title with a win OR a tie plus a Philadelphia tie OR a Philadelphia loss.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)
The matchup: at Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
What's at stake: Tampa Bay will clinch the NFC South title with a win OR a tie plus a New Orleans loss or tie.
How the Bucs can clinch a playoff berth:
Tampa Bay tie + Seattle loss + Green Bay loss or tie
Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
The matchup: at New Orleans on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
What's at stake: Atlanta will clinch the NFC South title with a win plus a Tampa Bay loss.
New Orleans Saints (8-8)
The matchup: vs. Atlanta on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
What's at stake: New Orleans will clinch the NFC South title with a win plus a Tampa Bay loss or tie OR a tie plus a Tampa Bay loss.
How the Saints can clinch a playoff berth:
New Orleans win + Seattle loss or tie + Green Bay loss or tie OR
New Orleans tie + Seattle loss + Green Bay loss
Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
The matchup: at Giants on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
What's at stake: Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East title with a win plus a Dallas loss or tie OR a tie plus a Dallas loss.
Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
The matchup: at Arizona on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth:
Seattle win + Green Bay loss or tie OR
Seattle tie + Green Bay loss + Tampa Bay loss or tie OR
Seattle tie + Green Bay loss + New Orleans loss or tie
Green Bay Packers (8-8)
The matchup: vs. Chicago on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:
Green Bay win OR
Green Bay tie + Seattle loss or tie + New Orleans loss or tie OR
Green Bay tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR
Green Bay tie + Seattle tie + Tampa Bay loss or tie OR
Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR
Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss + New Orleans loss
Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
The matchup: at Detroit on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Vikings can clinch a playoff berth:
Minnesota win + Green Bay loss + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR
Minnesota win + Green Bay loss + Seattle loss + New Orleans loss