ASHBURN, Va. -- The Dallas Cowboys need only to get past the Washington Commanders -- and quarterback Sam Howell -- in their season finale Sunday to clinch the NFC East.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced after practice Wednesday that the team is sticking with Howell. It's a 17th consecutive start this season for Howell, who leads the NFL with 19 interceptions and has been sacked a league-high 61 times.

The Cowboys (11-5) are 13-point favorites on ESPN Bet. Washington has lost seven in a row to fall to 4-12.

Rivera selected Jacoby Brissett as the starter a week ago for Washington's previous game against San Francisco. Then the 31-year-old journeyman popped up on the injury report on Friday, and Howell got the nod against the 49ers and threw two more picks.

Brissett was limited in practice this week because of the hamstring issue.

Howell is on track to be the first QB to start every game of a season for Washington since Kirk Cousins in 2017.

Information from ESPN's John Keim and The Associated Press was included in this report.