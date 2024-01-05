Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will be without their top wide receivers Rashee Rice and Kadarius Toney and starting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed because of injuries for Sunday's game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Chiefs, who last week clinched the AFC West title and the No. 3 seed in the conference playoffs, have said that other starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, would not play against the Chargers.

Rice (hamstring) and Sneed (calf) did not practice all week. Toney (hip and ankle) worked on a limited basis Wednesday, when the Chiefs began their practice week, but not at all the final two days of the week. He did not play in either of the past two games.

Rice leads Chiefs wide receivers in catches (79), yards (938) and touchdowns (7). Toney is tied for second among the team's wide receivers in receptions with 27.