JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have moved wide receiver Christian Kirk to the active roster, paving the way for him to play in Sunday's critical AFC South showdown in Tennessee.

Kirk had been on injured reserve since suffering a core muscle injury Dec. 4. The team opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday. He practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Kirk's availability against the Titans would be a game-day decision.

Kirk is third on the team in receptions (57) and receiving yards (787) despite missing the past four games.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed receiver/returner Jamal Agnew on IR with a fractured lower left leg.

The Jaguars (9-7) can win the AFC South for the second season in a row by beating the Titans (5-11). The franchise has won back-to-back division titles only once before, winning the AFC Central in 1998 and 1999.