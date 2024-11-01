Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo debate the impact of Stefon Diggs' injury on the Texans. (1:28)

In advance of Ryan Fitzpatrick returning to Houston for "Thursday Night Football" between the New York Jets and the Houston Texans, on Wednesday the Texans posted a video of Fitzpatrick on X with his son Brady during a postgame news conference from 2014.

It was right after Fitzpatrick threw for 358 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in a 45-21 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Yet his math whiz son, then age 7, managed to steal the show that day.

The video showed Fitzpatrick, who met Brady's mother, Liza, while attending Harvard (he graduated with a degree in economics, hers was in English), asking reporter Brian T. Smith to come up with two numbers in the 90s and Brady would multiply them. Smith chose 93 and 97.

Brady, who was already in a math club at his elementary school, multiplied and responded with "9,021."

Fitzpatrick responded with an enthusiastic "Boom!"

Fitzpatrick reposted the video with the caption: "One of my favorite moments of my career...i'll throw a picture update in the comments so you can see how grown up this kid is now."

Fitzpatrick's follow-up didn't disappoint.

Brady is 17 now and several inches taller than his dad.