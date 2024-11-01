Lamar Jackson says he missed practices for the Ravens because he needed to give his body a rest. (0:24)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declared he will "100 percent" play Sunday against the Denver Broncos after missing two practices this week with back and knee injuries.

"That wasn't in doubt," Jackson said after Friday's practice. "Just resting my body. It's a long season."

This marked the first time this year that Jackson had missed a regular-season practice. The reigning NFL MVP returned Friday and moved around well.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is not worried about how Jackson will play after missing multiple practices in a week, which hasn't happened since the end of the 2022 season.

"He'll be ready," Harbaugh said. "He studied all week. He was involved in all the preparation. He knows the game plan. He knows the opponent."

Jackson is quarterbacking an offense that ranks No. 1 in total yards (452.1) and second in scoring (30.3 points per game). His 2,099 yards passing is fifth in the NFL, and his 501 yards rushing leads all quarterbacks.

Keeping Jackson healthy is critical for Baltimore. Since Jackson became the starting QB midway through the 2018 season, the Ravens are 63-22 (.741) with Jackson and 4-9 (.307) without him.

Jackson has taken 102 hits this season, which trails only Daniel Jones (109). Harbaugh indicated that he "absolutely" would think about giving Jackson more days off from practice in the future.

"You got to take that in consideration, for sure," Harbaugh said. "You want your players to be at their best on Sunday."

The Ravens (5-3) are one game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) for first place in the AFC North. After Sunday's game against the Broncos (5-3), Baltimore has a quick turnaround, playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.