T.J. Watt bangs the grass in pain after going down with an apparent leg injury. (0:25)

BALTIMORE -- Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is out for the remainder of Saturday's pivotal game against the Baltimore Ravens after sustaining a knee injury late in the third quarter.

Shortly after securing his second sack of the afternoon, Watt appeared to suffer a left knee injury when he landed awkwardly after jumping and collided with teammate Montravius Adams.

Watt lay on his stomach, pounding his first into the wet, muddy turf after the play while his teammates took a knee around him. After several minutes in the sideline blue medical tent, Watt, who came off the field under his own power, walked gingerly back to the locker room for further evaluation.

To that point Saturday afternoon, Watt recorded two sacks and a tackle for loss, bringing his season total to 19. Watt not only leads the NFL with 19 sacks, but he's also the second player in NFL history to have multiple seasons of at least 19 sacks, joining older brother J.J.