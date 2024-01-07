Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Walking off a rain-soaked field at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night, Mike Tomlin shouted three words over and over as he and his team made their victory march to the visitors locker room.

"Off the couch," the Pittsburgh Steelers coach said emphatically, shouting it in his booming voice alongside defensive captain Cameron Heyward.

That's because without the contributions of inside linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe, two players who were elevated from the practice squad for the game and unsigned for the majority of the NFL season, the Steelers might not be in this situation: on the cusp of a playoff berth after having just a 4% chance to make the postseason less than a month ago. On Saturday, the Steelers (10-7) capped their regular season with a 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens (13-4), putting a bow on a bounce-back three-game win streak that seemed improbable during the preceding three-game losing streak that all but demolished their playoff hopes.

And in Saturday's win, two of the most significant plays wouldn't have been possible without those "couch" guys. Though Mark Robinson was officially credited with the second-quarter forced fumble of Melvin Gordon III, Jack was in on the play and helped Robinson make the tackle. Then, in the fourth quarter, Rowe punched the ball out of Gus Edwards' grasp, and the Steelers turned it into a game-sealing field goal.

"Can't say enough about Eric Rowe, man, on another [practice squad] elevation, made another significant play on that punch-out. His efforts, Myles Jack's efforts, just solidifying us in some positions where we were really low on manpower. Those two guys have been significant, not only today but over the last three weeks."

Less than two months ago, both Jack and Rowe were at home, sitting on their couches. While Rowe was waiting for his next opportunity after being released from the Carolina Panthers' practice squad on Sept. 19, Jack was officially retired and exploring life outside football as he worked to get his pilot's license and bought a minor league hockey team.

But with injuries and a suspension decimating Pittsburgh's safeties and inside linebackers, both got calls in late November from the Steelers. And on Nov. 20, Rowe and Jack were signed to the practice squad.

Myles Jack (16) was retired less than two months ago. On Saturday, he helped the Steelers get a step closer to the playoffs. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A month after arriving in Pittsburgh, the pair were elevated from the practice squad to the active game-day roster for the Dec. 23 game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals and made an instant impact. Rowe hauled in an interception and returned it 25 yards, while Jack had a sack, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

"I was telling my friends and my wife, I don't know why I'm sitting at home," Rowe, 31, said. "I'm still a good player. I can play. A lot of it was because of my age and injury history, but, man, forget all that. I'm good and healthy. So, I'm glad I got to show it out there on the field."

The following week, at the Seattle Seahawks, Rowe and Jack, 28, led the Steelers in tackles with 10 and eight, respectively. Rowe also had a tackle for loss.

Rowe led the Steelers in tackles against the Ravens with 12, while Jack chipped in with three.

"I played with Eric my whole career, so everything he's doing is not a surprise to me," Steelers inside linebacker Elandon Roberts said. "His open-field tackling, his ball awareness, his interceptions in the short span ... his intellect as a player. It is so dynamic.

"And with Myles, I told him I'm very appreciative of him, because at the same time it's no selfishness in our room. Myles definitely allowed me to be the alpha dog, but at the same time, when I need to lean on him, I can lean on him. And I feel like Myles did a great job and is still doing a great job of doing his part, and I can't wait to hit this postseason with them."

Technically still members of the practice squad, Rowe has 29 combined tackles, one interception and the forced fumble in three starts, while Jack has 17 combined tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss in three appearances with one start.

"I don't know how he wasn't on a damn team, man," Heyward said of Rowe. "That dude has just balled out, and we've needed every bit of it."

Rowe and Jack are just two additions the Steelers made to address a short-handed defense that saw season-ending injuries to inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander and multiple-game absences of safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal, Trenton Thompson and Damontae Kazee. The Steelers also signed and received game-day contributions from inside linebackers Blake Martinez, who was retired for a year before joining the Panthers' practice squad, and Mykal Walker, who had been on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

And before his injury, Thompson stepped up in Fitzpatrick's absence as a practice squad elevation-turned-active roster signee to appear in six games and grab an interception.

"To get a guy off the couch and get 'em to play like they're playing right now, it's a testament to the coaching staff guys like [secondary coach] Grady [Brown] and AC [inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry] for getting them ready," Heyward said. "But it's a testament also to the players who have jumped on this train and really performed for us."

With T.J. Watt feared to have a Grade 3 MCL sprain, sources told Adam Schefter, the Steelers might have to find yet another remedy if they make the playoffs to help make up for his absence. This time, though, a guy off the couch probably wouldn't cut it filling in for a Defensive Player of the Year contender.

"Not unless Lawrence Taylor's got a couple more snaps in him," Jack said. "There's not too many people like T.J. Watt."

The Steelers would have to make some tough decisions if they want to keep Rowe and Jack on the field in the playoffs. With three elevations this season, Rowe and Jack have to be signed to the active roster to play in a game the rest of the season. Plus, Fitzpatrick, who has been inactive the past three weeks, is gunning to play if the Steelers earn a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Kazee's suspension will be over, and he'll be reinstated.

"That's depth," Rowe said. "Anytime we get Minkah back, obviously he's the All-Pro-type player, you can't just have him just sitting on the sideline. So, we'll get him back. We need all hands on deck for the playoffs."

Before suiting up Saturday, Rowe addressed the defense at the team hotel Friday night. He told his teammates how appreciative he was of the opportunity, how he knew he was a late addition to a team that already had chemistry, but that he just wanted to add value any way he could. With the Steelers on the cusp of a once-improbable postseason berth, it's safe to say he -- and fellow former couch sitter Jack -- are doing just that.

"Any team I'm on, the whole goal is just to add value to the team," Rowe said. "If you don't add value, I mean, you're no good to the team, right? So, the whole goal was when I got the call just to play. I got moved to a starting role right away. Just like, man, how am I going to add value to the team? I don't want to be out here, just another guy out here.

"So, for me to do that, man, it means a lot."