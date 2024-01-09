Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- When the Dallas Cowboys return to practice Wednesday, they will hear nothing from coach Mike McCarthy about his tenure with the Green Bay Packers as they prepare to face his former team in the wild-card round of the playoffs Sunday.

Before making his return to Lambeau Field last year, McCarthy openly discussed his time in Green Bay that included a Super Bowl victory in 2010 and a street being named in his honor near the stadium.

The Cowboys ended up losing that game, 31-28 in overtime.

"Last year, I thought it was important for me to talk about Green Bay in the beginning of the week. I did with the team. I regretted it," McCarthy said. "That doesn't even need to come into our energy base [now]. So, you live and learn. This game's about our commitment. It doesn't matter who we're playing -- and it really doesn't ... It's just no time for that. I answered the questions honestly in here last year about my experience up there. It just will not help us win. So if it doesn't help us win a game, I'm not interested in it."

McCarthy said he has not seen much of the Packers' games during the season, unless it came in preparation for the Cowboys' opponents. His familiarity with this Green Bay team started on the plane ride home Sunday from Washington after the Cowboys beat the Commanders to win the NFC East.

Why did he regret his previous approach?

"It's a players' game. Always has been. Always will be," McCarthy said. "That's not all that should be focused on. I believe there's 24 hours in a day, got seven days to prepare, and if we're not working on winning, then it's really a waste of time."

On Monday, safety Jayron Kearse was asked about McCarthy facing the franchise he coached for 13 years.

"I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot of emotions with Coach McCarthy and rightfully so being he's been there, he's won ... a Super Bowl up there and had some great years there," Kearse said. "So to play them in this wild-card game, I know it's going to be huge for him, but I'm pretty sure he won't let that get in the way of the things that we have to do, understanding that we're here for one reason.

"And it's not Mike McCarthy versus Green Bay. It's the Dallas Cowboys versus Green Bay and that's something players need to understand as well. We want to go out there and win this for Coach, but let's understand that it's a team that is in our way. Let's not make it bigger than what it is."

McCarthy believes going through the reunion with the Packers last year will help him now.

"It was good to go back there, frankly," he said. "I think the biggest thing I got out of going back there was I got to see a lot of people I didn't get to see at the end. So, I was thankful for that. We would've liked to have won the game. At the end of the day, this is my team. I'm a Dallas Cowboy. This is our opportunity, and I just want to make sure I'm doing my part, and that's supporting everything in winning this game."