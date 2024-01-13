Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With at least a foot of snow expected in Orchard Park, the Buffalo Bills are looking for assistance in shoveling Highmark Stadium ahead of their wild-card round game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers from anyone who can safely reach the stadium.

When there is heavy snow before games, the team often reaches out to the community for help in getting the stadium ready for a game, considering the snow is able to impact a significant amount of the open-air stadium. The team is offering a rate of $20 an hour, and "complimentary food and breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warm area."

The time and date of the game were moved from Sunday at 1 p.m. EST to Monday at 4:30 p.m. EST due to the snowstorm in the region, with public safety the priority and resources used in games also needed in other places.

Shoveling shifts were also rescheduled from beginning Saturday night to Sunday morning. Shovelers can arrive at 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Shoveling will continue into Monday if needed. A travel ban will go into place in the region from 9 p.m. on Saturday until at least 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone under the age of 18 interested in helping must have working papers, and everyone must have proper photo identification. The team encourages anyone interested in participating to dress warmly and to bring a shovel if possible. Shovels will be provided for people who don't have one.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Buffalo and surrounding areas, including Orchard Park, until 7 a.m. Monday. More than a foot of snow -- and as much as three feet -- is expected in the Buffalo area, according to AccuWeather, with winds potentially as strong as 65 mph. Snowfall at rates of two to three inches per hour is expected to begin around 6 p.m. Saturday, creating challenges to clear the roads, part of the reason the game was pushed back.