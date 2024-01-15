Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Snow flew in the air around Highmark Stadium at the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills' first drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers as quarterback Josh Allen marched the offense downfield and finished with a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox for a 7-0 lead.

The drive followed an opening possession by the Steelers that lasted five plays and went for 19 yards. The Bills' responded with their 10-play, 80-yard drive that included six first downs.

On second-and-7 from the 9-yard line, Allen stepped back and found Knox in the back of the end zone with safety Eric Rowe trailing him. Knox caught the pass for his sixth career playoff receiving touchdown, tying Gabe Davis and James Lofton for the second most in Bills' history, behind only Andre Reed (9). Throughout the stands, fans threw snow into the air to celebrate the score.

Allen threw the touchdown with pass rusher Alex Highsmith closing in. In the regular season, Allen threw 11 TDs under duress, second most in the league (Russell Wilson, 13).

Moments later, after a George Pickens fumble for the Steelers, Allen was back at it again with a 29-yard scoring play to another tight end, rookie Dalton Kincaid.