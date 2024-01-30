Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers was as fresh as the grass stains on Keisean Nixon's uniform when he was asked to sum up the 2023 version of the Green Bay Packers.

As much as the 24-21 playoff loss at Levi's Stadium had left its mark, so did this team. And Nixon, the All-Pro kick returner and nickel cornerback, had just the words to describe it: "The future."

If anything, the future came early.

The 2023 season would have been deemed somewhat successful if all they had learned was that Jordan Love is the quarterback of the future after Aaron Rodgers' departure. But their late push to the playoffs, the NFC wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys, and even the divisional round loss to the 49ers accelerated the process.

"I think as a whole, and I think everyone saw it, we were grooving, moving, having a good time out there, so next year is going to be real exciting," guard Sean Rhyan said. "I think everyone's kind of interested in what the Green Bay Packers are going to be like next year, and all I can say is, 'Get ready.'"

Rhyan represents that future. The second-year pro was not a starter in 2023, but he split snaps at right guard with Jon Runyan late in the season. Rhyan, a third-round pick in 2022, is expected to start next season in place of Runyan, who is the only offensive starter from their final playoff game who isn't signed through next season and seems likely to sign elsewhere during the offseason.

In all, 19 of the Packers' 22 combined offensive starters from the 49ers game are under contract for 2024 -- and 13 of them are locked in for two or more seasons.

Last offseason, when the Rodgers era ended with his trade to the New York Jets, it seemed like the Packers' window to compete for a Super Bowl was slammed shut and the only thing visible was a complete rebuild.

A year later, it was propped back open after the 2023 Packers became the youngest team to win a playoff game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Packers suited up 14 rookies in the playoff loss to the 49ers.

"It's going to be different, but I think the cool thing about it is everybody's learning," said veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. "It's going to be these guys' first offseason, so it's going to be cool to just still help them out with that process, getting them to understand the workouts and how to come back better, come OTAs. We're all going to stay connected throughout the offseason, figure out things that we can do to help this team and help us get better while we're away. We're excited to do that."

To do so, general manager Brian Gutekunst might have to repeat the success of his past two draft classes. His 2022 class featured six full-time starters when healthy: LB Quay Walker (first round), DE Devonte Wyatt (first), WR Christian Watson (second), WR Romeo Doubs (fourth), RT Zach Tom (fourth) and LT Rasheed Walker (seventh). That doesn't include Rhyan (third) and LB Kingsley Enagbare (fifth), who was a key backup until he tore the ACL in his right knee in the wild-card round.

The 2023 class also had its share of starters: TE Luke Musgrave (second), WR Jayden Reed (second), TE Tucker Kraft (second), WR Dontayvion Wicks (fifth), CB Carrington Valentine (seventh) and S Anthony Johnson Jr. (seventh). They combined for 52 starts in the regular season. And that doesn't include first-round pick LB Lukas Van Ness, who did not start a single game but could move into a starting role next season if Preston Smith does not return.

Gutekunst will have five picks in the first three rounds of this draft, beginning with his own first-rounder at No. 25 overall. The Packers also have the Jets' pick in the second round from the Rodgers' trade, which will be the 10th pick of that round; and the Bills' pick in the third round from the October Rasul Douglas trade, which will be the 28th pick in that round.

The Packers will also be clear of Rodgers' contract, which included $40.3 million in dead money on the 2023 salary cap. They still have some cap gymnastics to do this offseason because at this point they're a couple of million over the projected 2024 cap.

However, they could pick up $20 million in cap space if they move on from left tackle David Bakhtiari and could create significantly more space if they move on from other veterans such as linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and Smith while also restructuring other deals, which should allow them to make some additions in free agency.

The Packers also have a couple of their own pending free agents they might like to re-sign, including Nixon, S Darnell Savage, S Jonathan Owens and RB AJ Dillon, but the biggest one was already done in-season when linebacker Rashan Gary signed his extension.

The biggest piece, however, is in place at quarterback with Love.

"Future's high for Jordan," Doubs said. "I'm glad I get to be a part of this journey with him. I'm only looking forward to progress and growth."

All of that will make them one of the NFC favorites in 2024 and perhaps beyond.

"That's one of the things I reiterated to our guys is just understand the expectations going into this season are not going to be the same expectations going into next season," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "And they've earned that, but with that you better put in the work because nothing's guaranteed."