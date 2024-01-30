"The Pat McAfee Show" reacts to the news that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be staying in Detroit next season. (1:12)

DETROIT -- A couple of days after the Detroit Lions lost in the NFC Championship Game, a key piece of the team's future has decided to stay put.

Ben Johnson is opting to remain with the Lions as their offensive coordinator rather than pursue the head-coaching vacancies with the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources told Schefter that some teams balked at Johnson's asking price to be a head coach.

Commanders officials were en route to Detroit for a meeting with Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn when they got word that Johnson was staying with the Lions, sources told Schefter. While the abrupt pivot by Johnson was considered "surprising" by several league sources, he was not considered a lock for the Washington job, despite his strong reputation as a coordinator and a loyal coach, the sources said. The Commanders' leadership team remains eager to meet with the respected Glenn, who is one of several candidates the team is expected to consider for its head-coach vacancy, the sources said.

Johnson had also interviewed for the head-coaching vacancies with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers before those jobs were filled by Raheem Morris, Dave Canales and Jim Harbaugh, respectively.

For the second straight offseason, Johnson was viewed as a one of the hottest names on the NFL's head coaching market, and despite receiving serious interest elsewhere, has returned to the Lions.

Last year, Johnson also interviewed for the top jobs with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, and he was scheduled to meet with the Panthers in Charlotte before informing the Lions that he would be coming back. This season, he helped the Lions match their most wins in a single season in franchise history (12) and earn their first postseason victories in more than three decades.

Johnson, 37, has been the Lions' offensive coordinator the past two seasons. He is a finalist for The Associated Press' Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Head coach Dan Campbell has fielded many questions in recent weeks about his plans to replace Johnson, if he took a head coaching opportunity, but won't have to answer those anytime soon.

"Yeah, if it comes to that, that's, obviously, very important. I mean, he was a critical piece for us. He's a critical piece. And I'm not worrying about that just yet," Campbell said on Monday. "I need to at least get two hours of sleep and then I'll begin. But I'm not going to rush, I can promise you that. I'm not in some mad rush. I'm going to make sure it's right."

This season, the Lions finished third in total yards (6,712) and fifth in points scored (461). In addition, Jared Goff has experienced a career revival under Johnson, which is something the veteran quarterback views as unique and special.

"I think how much input he allows me to have and whether he takes it or he doesn't, he allows me to say it and uses some of it. It's fun for me, it really is," Goff said of Johnson last week ahead of the NFC title game. "It allows me to really be a part of the plan in some ways. And he's a great listener and listens to not only me, but all the players of what they want, what they see. And that's not only through the week, but on gameday the same way."

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019 when he was an offensive quality control coach. He was the team's tight ends coach in 2020 and 2021, also adding passing game coordinator duties in 2021 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.