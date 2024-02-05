Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants plan to hire Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Bowen had been the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator since 2021 on Mike Vrabel's staff. Vrabel was fired after the season and replaced by Brian Callahan.

Bowen replaces Wink Martindale, who mutually parted ways with the Giants after the season.

That decision came after the team fired two of his closest assistants, moves that prompted Martindale to curse out coach Brian Daboll, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Giants' defense under Martindale had its ups and downs during the 2023 season. It finished 27th overall but tied for first in the NFL in turnovers created and was easily the team's best unit. ESPN Analytics had the New York defense ranked 17th overall. New York's offense was 30th and special teams 25th during a disappointing six-win campaign that followed a playoff season.

The stress that the offense's struggles put on the defense was a key factor in the fractured relationship between the coach, whose specialty is offense, and the defensive coordinator.

Information from ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.