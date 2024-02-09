Open Extended Reactions

With Devin Hester's selection for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 as the player many believe is the greatest returner all-time, the Class of 2025 will feature another special teams decision for the Hall's board of selectors.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's all-time leading scorer (2,673 points with NFL record 599 field goals) will be in his first year of eligibility for the Hall. He made 29 game-winning kicks in his 24 seasons before retiring at 48, including game-winning kicks in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII.

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick once called Vinatieri "the greatest kicker of all-time who made the greatest kick of all-time.'' That referred to Vinatieri's kick in the 2001 AFC playoffs in blizzard-like conditions, also known as the "tuck rule'' game.

Quarterback Eli Manning, running back Marshawn Lynch and linebacker Luke Kuechly, an all-decade selection for the 2010s, will also be among those in their first year of eligibility. Lynch's powerful style launched plenty of highlights as he was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, finished his career with 10,413 rushing yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns twice. His 85 touchdowns are 17th all time, two touchdowns more than Hall of Famer Jim Taylor.

Manning, who was a two-time Super Bowl winner against Belichick's Patriots as well as a two-time Super Bowl MVP, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection in his career, but never first- or second-team All Pro selection in his career.

Kuechly, like linebacker Patrick Willis who was selected for enshrinement this year, had his career cut short by injuries. In his eight seasons Kuechly was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time first-team All Pro selection.

Also in his first year of eligibility will be defensive end/outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who finished his career with 139 sacks, eighth all-time since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Among the players who were finalists for the Class of 2024 but not selected for enshrinement and would return to the ballot are tackle Willie Anderson, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates, wide receiver Torry Holt, safety Rodney Harrison, safety Darren Woodson, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and running back Fred Taylor.

Gates, who was in his first year of eligibility in 2024, had seven seasons of at least 800 yards receiving, two seasons of at least 1,000 yards and 21 career games with at least two touchdown receptions.

The list of full-time kickers enshrined in Canton is a short one -- Morten Andersen, whose scoring record Vinatieri surpassed, and Jan Stenerud. Vinatieri's eligibility comes as Andersen was the last kicker enshrined ( Class of 2017). George Blanda and Lou Groza are also enshrined, but played other positions over their careers.

Anderson was selected to two all-decade teams in his career and had played his last game in 2007.