NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will return to the starting lineup for the season finale Sunday against the Houston Texans.

"We'll let him play," Titans coach Brian Callahan said. "Let him take a shot to finish off the season on a good note and play well."

Callahan said earlier this week that both Levis and Mason Rudolph would play against the Texans but waited to name the starter. Callahan said Friday that if Levis plays well and is "feeling it," he will continue to play, but the coach added he was still planning to find time for both quarterbacks.

At 3-13, the Titans currently hold the No. 2 spot in the NFL draft. A win could push them as low as seventh, while a loss all but secures the No. 2 pick, with a chance to move up to No. 1.

Rudolph had been named the starter two weeks ago for Week 16 after replacing Levis the week before following Levis' third interception, a pick-six, in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Levis' 12 interceptions and 17 total turnovers were both the most in the NFL at the time of his benching. Rudolph had three touchdown passes and four interceptions in the two games he started, both Titans losses.

Callahan said that factored into his decision to play both quarterbacks and ultimately give Levis the start.

"Excited to go out there and try to get another win," Levis said. "I'm glad I got another opportunity. I sure as heck wouldn't want my last throw to be a pick-six."

Levis was given the opportunity to be Tennessee's starter in his second season with a team that was built around giving him a chance to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. With Levis throwing for 1,916 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, the Titans' future at quarterback remains unclear.

"I'd say it all matters," Callahan said. "Every time you take the field in the league is all a part of [it]. I don't know that one thing in this game is going to overshadow, good or bad, the entire breadth of work for the season."

Running back Tony Pollard is listed as questionable. Pollard, who is dealing with an ankle injury, needs 83 rushing yards to finish with 1,100 on the season and trigger a $250,000 incentive. He can earn an additional $200,000 if he scores two more touchdowns and reaches seven on the season.

Callahan ruled out outside linebacker Arden Key, safety Amani Hooker, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, running back Tyjae Spears, kicker Nick Folk, wide receiver Tyler Boyd and inside linebacker Otis Reese IV.