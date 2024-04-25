Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- When Josh Harris purchased the Washington Commanders last summer, one of the first calls he made was to Darrell Green, a player he grew up cheering for during the organization's heyday. So it's no surprise that Harris made Green the first player whose jersey he wanted to retire.

Green will become the fifth player in franchise history to have his number retired, the Commanders announced Thursday, joining Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell, Sonny Jurgensen and Sean Taylor. Green wore No. 28 and played 20 seasons in the NFL -- all with Washington.

"It means a ton to me," Green said. "I never thought about this, never dreamed about it, never asked about it, whatever. But when it was spoken to me, it blew me away. It caught me. It touched something down on the inside of me that I didn't know was there. So now I'm very humbled by this, but this is huge. This is a big deal, and I'm grateful for that. And I'm that guy that played the whole career here, wasn't chasing the money and stuff, and it just kind of, in many ways, it just validated, man, I made the right decision."

Green, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, his first year of eligibility, owns multiple NFL records, including most games played by a defender (295) and most consecutive seasons with an interception (19). Green, 5-foot-9 and always considered one of the NFL's fastest players during his career, was named an Associated Press All-Pro three times and a Pro Bowler seven times. He played on two Super Bowl championship teams.

"You all said, 'Man, he's fast.' But I could cover," Green said at a media gathering in October. "I got in the Hall of Fame because I could cover. ... Plus I was fast."

Washington informed Green of the latest honor while he was at the Commanders' facility to film a public service announcement. After he read his part, he was asked to read another line that mentioned the team retiring his jersey. There will be a ceremony honoring Green at one of Washington's home games this season.

"It knocked me," he said. "This stuff is just icing on top of icing on top of icing on top of icing on the cake."

Nobody in Washington has worn his No. 28 since he stopped playing after the 2002 season.

"Darrell Green's legacy transcends the boundaries of the football field," Harris said in a statement. "Throughout his remarkable career, Green embodied the values of excellence, perseverance, and sportsmanship on and off the field.

"... Retiring Darrell Green's jersey symbolizes our commitment to preserving the rich history and tradition of our franchise. His presence as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Burgundy and Gold will forever be felt at Commanders Field, serving as an inspiration to current and future generations of players, coaches, and fans."

Green will announce the team's first of two second-round picks at the NFL draft in Detroit on Friday night. The last time he announced a pick was in the third round of the 2018 draft, when the team selected wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

"This is special," Green said. "It's a new era. There's incredible anticipation in the air. It's thick. I think it is legit."

Since Harris bought the Commanders from Dan Snyder, a number of former players have resumed attending games or showing up at practices. Green attended a Washington game last season for the first time in a long time, owing to the ownership change.

"I'm happy about that," Green said at the time. "I probably wouldn't be here otherwise."