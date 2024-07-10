Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has taken the world by storm.

From the unlikely roots of her now-famous relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to selling out some of the NFL's most iconic stadiums, the tour has made waves in the sports community as well.

On Tuesday, retired tennis legend Roger Federer became the latest star athlete to attend the concert. He attended Swift's Zürich show and confirmed on Instagram the next morning that he is currently in his "Swiftie Era."

Federer wasn't the only Swiss sporting celebrity in attendance at Letzigrund Stadium. Nashville Predators captain and 2020 Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi was also in the crowd, grabbing a selfie with his countryman Federer during the show.

Here are some of the other notable names from the sporting world to have experienced the Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce

Show: Kansas City, Missouri

Any list of athletes at the Eras Tour has to start with Kelce, whose relationship with Swift got off to an inauspicious start at her Arrowhead Stadium performance. Kelce attended the concert, friendship bracelet gift in tow, but was unable to meet up with Swift.

Undeterred by summer failure, Kelce would evidently eventually get his bracelet to Swift -- with rumors starting to bubble up in September that the two were hanging out. After quickly becoming the NFL's most well-covered couple, Kelce and Swift certainly didn't have any "Champagne Problems" partying after the tight end helped bring a second straight Super Bowl title back to Arrowhead.

Show: Liverpool, England

The French Open champion took in the concert at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, but left with a little more than commemorative merchandise in hand.

A longtime Swift fan, Swiatek attended the show just days after she captured her fourth title at Roland-Garros. Swift evidently was aware of her recent victory, and passed along what appeared to be a personalized congratulatory message.

Show: East Rutherford, New Jersey

After revealing in a radio interview that he was a big fan of Swift, the New York Jets quarterback proved his vocal support for the artist wasn't just talk. Rodgers made an appearance at MetLife Stadium when the tour swung by the Jets' home venue, dance moves for Swift's hit "Style" and all.

Pau Gasol

Show: Madrid

The athlete endorsements for the Eras Tour kept rolling even after it began its international swing. Swift performed in the Spanish capital in late May, and among the attendees was Gasol, one of Spain's greatest basketball players.

Gasol took to social media to express his enjoyment of the performance, referencing Swift's single from the 2010 movie "Valentine's Day," "Today Was a Fairytale."

J.J. Watt

Show: Glendale, Arizona

Among those who witnessed the tour's opening shows at State Farm Stadium was former Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

Watt left particularly impressed with the show's thoroughness, applauding Swift on Instagram for her performance. Needless to say, having gotten his "money's worth and then some," the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year left the stadium with plenty of "Closure."