Dan Graziano breaks down whether it's realistic for the Cowboys to pay Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. (2:14)

Can the Cowboys keep Prescott, Lamb and Parsons? (2:14)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' season-opening news conference in Oxnard, California, which features Jerry Jones, will be delayed because of a court case involving the owner and general manager.

A team spokesperson confirmed the move from Wednesday to Saturday as Jones is set to testify Monday in a Texarkana courthouse.

Jones has countersued Alexandra Davis, who alleges she is Jones' biological daughter, claiming a contract Davis' mother signed in 1998 was broken when Davis filed a paternity lawsuit in 2022.

The suit was dropped, and a subsequent defamation suit brought by Davis was dismissed in March. Before Davis' attorneys can appeal the decision of the lawsuit that was dismissed in March, a decision has to be made on Jones' countersuit.

Jones has denied he is Davis' father and the accusations she has brought against him.

The Cowboys are scheduled to fly to California on Tuesday for training camp. The first practice is set for Thursday.